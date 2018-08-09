Back to School Roundup – Serving Tarrant County

This year the annual Back to School Roundup, presented by Walmart, will provide free school supplies to 10,000 underserved students in grades Pre-K through 12th who reside in Tarrant county and meet specific income requirements.

A one-stop shop to prepare the whole family for the start of school, Roundup provides pre-registered families with free school supplies as well as health, dental and vision screenings, immunizations, school physicals, haircuts and information on education, health and social services.

Don’t miss this year’s event on Thursday, August 9 at Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Families must pre-register to attend.

Questions? Please email info@backtoschoolroundup.org.

Volunteer
Now

The Tarrant County Back to School Roundup depends on volunteers to carry out Roundup services and festivities. If you or your organization is interested in volunteering at this event, please contact volunteers@backtoschoolroundup.org. Please complete the following application to begin the volunteer registration process: CLICK HERE

All volunteers are required to complete the volunteer application and background check

Read More

Pre-
Registration  

Families must pre-register and meet eligibity requirements to be admitted to Roundup and receive free school supplies. Pre-registration events are scheduled throughout Tarrant County during the summer.

Read More

Exhibitor Information

Companies, community organizations, government agencies and others are encouraged to promote their organization by purchasing an exhibitor booth at the Roundup. As an exhibitor, your organization has the opportunity to display branded materials and information to thousands of families attending Roundup.

For exhibitor information, please contact Kathy Luedke at kluedke@thereedsprc.com.

Read More

HONORARY ADVISORS

B. Glen Whitley

County Judge

Roy C. Brooks

Commissioner, Precinct 1

Andy H. Nguyen

Commissioner, Precinct 2

Gary Fickes

Commissioner, Precinct 3

J.D. Johnson

Commissioner, Precinct 4