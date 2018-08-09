This year the annual Back to School Roundup, presented by Walmart, will provide free school supplies to 10,000 underserved students in grades Pre-K through 12th who reside in Tarrant county and meet specific income requirements.

A one-stop shop to prepare the whole family for the start of school, Roundup provides pre-registered families with free school supplies as well as health, dental and vision screenings, immunizations, school physicals, haircuts and information on education, health and social services.

Don’t miss this year’s event on Thursday, August 9 at Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Families must pre-register to attend.

Questions? Please email info@backtoschoolroundup.org.