Back to School Roundup – Serving Tarrant County

This year the annual Back to School Roundup, will provide free school supplies to 10,000 underserved students in grades Pre-K through 12th who reside in Tarrant county and meet specific income requirements.

A one-stop shop to prepare the whole family for the start of school, Roundup provides  families with free school supplies as well as health, dental and vision screenings, immunizations, school physicals, haircuts and information on education, health and social services.

Don’t miss this year’s event on Thursday, August 8 at Tarrant County College South Campus.

Families are encouraged to pre-register to guarantee school supplies. Families that don’t pre-register cannot be guaranteed supplies.

Questions? Please email info@backtoschoolroundup.org

Volunteer
Now

The Tarrant County Back to School Roundup depends on volunteers to carry out Roundup services and festivities. If you or your organization is interested in volunteering at this event, please contact volunteers@backtoschoolroundup.org. Please complete the following application to begin the volunteer registration process: CLICK HERE

All volunteers are required to complete the volunteer application and background check

Pre-
Registration  

Families must meet eligibility requirements to qualify for school supplies and services. Families are encouraged to pre-register. Pre-registration my be done online or at one of our registration sites.

Sponsor Information

Companies, community organizations, government agencies and others are encouraged to promote their organization by sponsoring the Roundup. As a sponsor, your organization has the opportunity to display branded materials and information to thousands of families attending Roundup.


For sponsor information, please contact info@backtoschoolroundup.org.

HONORARY ADVISORS

B. Glen Whitley

County Judge

Roy C. Brooks

Commissioner, Precinct 1

Devan Allen

Commissioner, Precinct 2

Gary Fickes

Commissioner, Precinct 3

J.D. Johnson

Commissioner, Precinct 4